Levein: 'Madness' facing football managers getting worse

Hearts boss has condemned the criticism bosses receive so early in the season.

Craig Levein: Hearts manager has been criticised. SNS

Hearts boss Craig Levein fears the "madness" football managers face is growing worse.

The former Scotland boss faces Neil Lennon's Celtic in the Premiership on Sunday with both having suffered early-season criticism after one defeat each.

Hearts lifted some of the pressure on Levein with an impressive League Cup win at Motherwell, while Celtic were flying until a 4-3 defeat by Cluj in the Champions League was followed by a narrow cup win over Dunfermline.

Levein said: "I think there's a madness going around just now. If you look around the league everybody's complaining about everybody. I don't know where it all ends.

"Thankfully most of the owners aren't quite as jumpy as sometimes the punters can be.

"And I'm not sure how much it's the actual, everyday supporter. I'm not sure it involves them, I think they just get on with their lives.

"You're always dealing with the extremes in football, particularly in social media. Everybody needs to take a breath and just wait and see.

"Normally you would get halfway through a season before you were judged on how things are going, now you don't even get to the start of season. It is crazy."

