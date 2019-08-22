Morelos returns to Rangers team to face Legia Warsaw

Steven Gerrard has named his side for the first leg of the Europa League play-off.

Alfredo Morelos leads the line against Legia. SNS Group

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has restored his key players to the starting XI to face Legia Warsaw.

The manager had given game time to some fringe players in the 3-0 win over East Fife last weekend but has rung the changes again for the Europa League test in Poland, with Alfredo Morelos back in to lead the line.

Only Joe Aribo remains from the team that started in the League Cup on Sunday.

Allan McGregor starts in goals after serving a domestic suspension, playing behind a back four of Flanagan, Nikola Katic, Connor Goldson and captain James Tavernier.

Ryan Jack, Joe Aribo and Steven Davis form a midfield trio with Sheyi Ojo and Scott Arfield supporting striker Alfredo Morelos.

Wes Foderingham, Filip Helander, Borna Barisic, Glen Kamara, Andy King, Jordan Jones and Jermain Defoe are the named substitutes.

Gerrard has said that he is confident his side can take a positive result back to Ibrox ahead of the second leg.

"Legia are very-well organised, and they don't concede many goals<" he said. "I think the key tomorrow is to try and find our level and try to reach the performances that we did in the last tie against Midtjylland, and if we do, I have confidence we will find the breakthrough.

"The important thing for us is to keep creating chances because we have players in good form, and whatever the test and the challenge in front of us, we always have confidence and belief we can go and strike when the time comes in the game.

"I believe Legia will come and be aggressive tomorrow and try to press us high, certainly in the early stages, so, while we will have to handle that, cope, and be able to handle the ball under pressure, that should give us opportunities to go and strike in the space behind."