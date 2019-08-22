Jullien starts for Celtic against AIK Stockholm

The summer recruit is in Neil Lennon's side for the Europa League play-off first leg.

Jullien starts for Celtic. SNS Group

Neil Lennon has named his Celtic side to face AIK Stockholm with summer signing Christopher Jullien starting against the Swedish side.

Jullien, who arrived from Toulouse in a big-money deal in June, was on the bench in both legs of the Champions League tie against Cluj but he has been handed a start as Celtic aim to reach the Europa league group stage.

Craig Gordon starts in goal after Scott Bain suffered an injury that put him on the sidelines.

Boli Bolingoli is at left back with Jullien partnering Jozo Simunovic in the centre of the defence. Kristoffer Ajer fills in at right-back following the injury to Hatem Abd Elhamed.

Captain Scott Brown is alongside Callum McGregor in the centre of the park with Mikey Johnston, Ryan Christie and James Forrest supporting striker Odsonne Edouard.

Conor Hazard, Nir Bitton, Johnny Hayes, Olivier Ntcham, Lewis Morgan, Leigh Griffiths and Vakoun Issouf Bayo are on the bench.