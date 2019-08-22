Celtic beat AIK, Rangers draw with Legia in Poland

Celtic were 2-0 winners at home to the Swedish side while Rangers and Legia was goalless.

Odsonne Edouard scored Celtic's second goal. SNS Group

Celtic take an advantage to Sweden for the second leg of their play-off tie after defeating AIK 2-0 in Glasgow.

The Premiership winners are aiming to make up for their Champions League by reaching the group stage of the Europa League and got the win they wanted in front of their own fans.

After a goalless first half, Celtic took the lead two minutes after the restart. James Forrest made a bursting run into the box and hit a shot across the goalkeeper to score for the fifth consecutive game.

And with 17 minutes to go, French striker Odsonne Edouard curled in a free-kick to double his side's lead.

Legia Warsaw 0-0 Rangers

Rangers were held by Legia in Warsaw. SNS Group

Rangers earned a draw in Poland and ensured their play-off tie will be settled in front of their own fans at Ibrox.

Steven Gerrard had rested ten of his players at East Fife ahead of the Legia test and after restoring his strongest side he saw them take the game to the opposition on their own turf.

But a defence that hasn't been beaten in eight qualifying games provided a stubborn barrier for Rangers and showed they had their own attacking intent.

Sheyi Ojo had the best chance of the opening exchanges, heading just wide from a James Tavernier cross after just eight minutes.

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor was called into action to deny first Luquinhas and then Cafu but neither side could find a breakthrough in the first half.

After the restart Legia enjoyed a spell on top with Valerian Gvilia and Igor Lewczuk both having good chances, while goalkeeper Radoslaw Majecki had to act smartly to deny Alfredo Morelos.

Nikola Katic headed over from a Steven Davis corner before McGregor made a late save to deny Marko vesovic and ensure a hard-fought second leg at Ibrox next week.