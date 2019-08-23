Craig Bryson 'ready to kick-start Aberdeen career'

Dons manager Derek McInnes hopes to get new signing up to speed over next few weeks.

Craig Bryson made his first Aberdeen start against Dundee. SNS Group

Derek McInnes hopes to see Craig Bryson kick-start his Aberdeen career over the next three weeks.

The former Derby midfielder was brought in to replace Graeme Shinnie, who headed in the opposite direction to Pride Park this summer.

But an ankle injury has hampered Bryson's first few weeks at Pittodrie and he was only able to make his first start during last week's League Cup extra-time win over Dundee.

However, with a return to old side Kilmarnock to come on Saturday and then Ross County's visit before the international break, McInnes senses an opportunity to increase the 32-year-old's workload.

He said: "Craig is still a good bit away from peak fitness. He's a naturally fit boy but nothing prepares you really like playing games.

"Getting him up to speed is very important for us. I think we need to remember that everyone was talking about how important a signing Bryson would be having lost Graeme Shinnie at the end of the season because there are similarities there.

"We have missed that ball-winning quality in midfield at times. We've missed the confidence, the energy, the drive that a Bryson can bring.

"We've not had that dynamic to our midfield but we must be mindful he's coming from a long way back.

"We've got two games ahead of the international break and hopefully he can get that increased work that he is needing and his season can start properly after that."

