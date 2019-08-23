Gerrard hints at McGregor contract extension trigger

The in-form goalkeeper could be set to extend his deal at Ibrox.

Steven Gerrard has dropped a heavy hint that Allan McGregor is close to extending his current contract at Rangers.

The veteran goalkeeper's existing deal at Ibrox expires at the end of the season but Gerradr has suggested that there may be an automatic extension based on appearances for the first team.

McGregor has been in form so far this season, making key stops against Legia Warsaw in their Europa League play-off tie on Thursday evening.

Asked how long the 37-year-old could continue to perform at the top level, Gerrard said: "I think that's a question for Allan McGregor, he's the one the goes out there and does the work.

"He's the one who can tell you how his body is feeling and what shape he's in.

"On the eye, looking at him on a daily basis, he looks in good shape and in good form. He's happy and if that continues then we would want him around for longer than his current contract suggests.

"But there also might be something in the contract that if he plays a certain amount of games then something might kick in anyway..."



Asked if McGregor might be close to such a trigger, Gerrard was coy but said he would be happy to have the keeper stay.

"Only he knows what's in his contract," he said "But most of them do push for this type of stuff in their contracts."



