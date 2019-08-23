Forster describes 'great connection' with Celtic boss Lennon 

The Southampton goalkeeper jumped at the chance to join Celtic on loan.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6076245265001-fraser-forster.jpg" />

Fraser Forster has said that he has always enjoyed a strong relationship with Celtic boss Neil Lennon and that he had no hesitation in returning to the club five years after leaving for Southampton.

Forster has returned to Celtic Park on loan following the injury to Scott Bain and he aims to help Lennon and their players in pursuit of success in Europe and in defending three domestic trophies.

The 31-year-old won three league titles and two Scottish Cups in his first spell at the club and said that those four years in Glasgow had helped him build a bond with Lennon.

"I just absolutely love playing for him and working for him," he said. "He really instils that belief in me.

"We've got a great connection.

"We've been through a lot of times in that spell when I was here, we've had some fantastic results together and achieved a lot of things together.

"We've always got on really well and he brings out the best in me, he knows that I can perform for him."

Bain is expected to be sidelined for around four weeks, while Craig Gordon has said that he is determined to fight to keep his place in the side, meaning Celtic will soon have three high-profile keepers competing for one jersey. Forster made it clear he didn't move to Glasgow to sit on the bench, having found himself out of the picture at Southampton.

"I just want to get playing," he said."I hate not playing. I wouldn't have come if I didn't want to play.

"So for me that's the ultimate thing, get playing, get back in the team and then hopefully perform as well.

"We are blessed with some very good keepers but to be at a club of this nature and this size, you're always going to have good competition.

"Whether its in goal or outfield, the club is blessed with a lot of ability. I'll have to work hard but that's not a problem."