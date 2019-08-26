Durrant: Rangers need Morelos to compete for title

Former Ibrox favourite Ian Durrant said the club can't afford to lose their 'marquee player'.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6077289045001-durrant-rangers-must-keep-morelos-for-chance-of-league-win.jpg" />

Former Rangers favourite Ian Durrant believes the club must keep Alfredo Morelos this season to have a chance of winning the league.

The Columbian striker's future has been the subject of much speculation, but Durrant says the club can ill-afford to lose their "marquee player".

Durrant told STV Sport: "Rangers have already knocked back a large amount of money.

"Steven Gerrard is on-record saying he wants to keep his best players - and Alfredo Morelos is probably their marquee player.

"They'll be wanting to keep him and he says now he hopes he doesn't get any bids in for him.

"If he's going to put a mount up to match Celtic this year, Rangers will need Alfredo Morelos in the team."

Morelos has already scored nine goals from ten appearances this season and Durrant is in no doubt the striker should start ahead of Jermaine Defoe in the first Old Firm derby of the season at Ibrox on Sunday.

Durrant said: "I'd have Morelos in the team any time, I think now.

"He's the marquee player, he's the one you look at - Jermaine Defoe has done nothing wrong.

"But for me Morelos is a certain starter.

"When you've got that calibre of player, at any given moment in your team selection, you get your best players on the park."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.