Ryan Jack called up to Scotland squad for Euro qualifiers

The Rangers midfielder has been selected by Steve Clarke for the Russia and Belgium games.

Jack has been rewarded for his recent form. SNS Group

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has earned a Scotland recall for next month's Euro 2020 double header against Russia and Belgium.

Jack, who has impressed under Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard, has two caps for his country and will have the opportunity to add to his tally in the qualifiers at Hampden.

Steve Clarke, who will name his squad for the back-to-back qualifiers on Tuesday, has monitored Jack's progress and has rewarded the 27-year-old with a recall.

The Rangers midfielder made his debut against Netherlands in 2017 but was booed by fans at Pittodrie after leaving Aberdeen for Ibrox months earlier. His next appearance was in a friendly at Hampden where Belgium were 4-0 winners.

Scotland have already earned a place in the play-offs for Euro 2020 but are hoping to secure direct qualification through their group.

After a humiliating loss to Kazakhstan in their opening qualifier, the Scots recorded an unimpressive win over San Marino.

But the three points weren't enough for Alex McLeish to keep his job. Following McLeish's sacking, new boss Steve Clarke started his reign with a victory against Cyprus, thanks to Oliver Burke's last gasp winner.

A 3-0 to defeat to Belgium followed and Clarke will now aim to boost the nation's hopes against the top two seeds in the group.