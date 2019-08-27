  • STV
  • MySTV

Clarke: Griffiths was close to return but needs more time

STV

The Scotland boss says it's important not to rush the Celtic striker back into the squad.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has revealed he was close to picking Leigh Griffiths for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers but decided the Celtic striker needs more time.

Griffiths has returned to action for Celtic this season after a spell out to deal with mental health issues. 

The forward has scored twice already and though Clarke rates him, he said the 29-year-old wasn't quite back to his best and wasn't ready to face Russia and Belgium.

"He was close," Clarke said. "Listen, Leigh has got some fantastic attributes. I just look at him just now and he's come a long way in a short space of time after a very difficult spell in his life.

"I feel we should just give him a little more time to settle into the role again at Celtic and get himself fully fit and firing. And a fully fit and firing, sharp Leigh Griffiths will always be good for us.

"But at the moment I just feel it's a little bit too early to push him."

Clarke's squad selection has been partly shaped by injuries, with goalkeeper Scott Bain and defenders John Souttar, Scott McKenna and Michael Devlin all unfit for the double header.

The manager said he had plenty of options in midfield but he would find the right team to deal with the threats from the top two seeds in the qualifying group.

"We're good in midfield," Clarke said. "But we've got lots of good options.

"As a manager you want options. For some of the players there are two club games to go, for other it's just one so fingers crossed there's no more injuries.

"If I've got everyone there then I've got tough decisions but as a manager, that's what you like."

Clarke said it was his intent, where possible, to give players similar roles within his team to the jobs they had at their club sides on a weekly basis.

"It's been good since the start of August to get out and watch a lot of matches, pick up on a lot of players," he said.

"What I want to do if possible, and it's not always possible, is you want to see how club managers are using their players and then when you bring them here you're trying to fit them into the system in the way that suits the individual the best.

"It's been good to watch games and see the players at a really good level. Hopefully we can put on a good show in the two games.

"They are two difficult games, really difficult, but two games we are really looking forward to."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.