Corsie: Kerr's apology to players was well received

The Scotland captain says a 'clear the air' meeting has put the squad back on the right footing.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6077913850001-rachel-corsie.jpg" />

Scotland captain Rachel Corsie has said Shelley Kerr and her management team apologised to players over a post-World Cup debrief that was badly received by some in the squad.

The national team took part in their first World Cup in France this summer and were close to reaching the knockout stages before conceding three goals in 16 minutes against Argentina to crash out.

In a television interview, head coach Kerr had admitted to having "a few drinks" over dinner with her staff before a debrief with the playing squad that reportedly left some players in tears.

The squad has met up again for their Euro qualifier against Cyprus on Friday and Corsie said a meeting had helped clear the air and allowed everyone to look ahead.

"I think it was really important," she said. "It was the first time we were together since the World Cup.

"It was important we spoke and just reflected on the World Cup and a couple of things that we've been openly speaking about for the last few weeks as a group.

"It's really important that we start this campaign with the right attitude and the right mindset, knowing it's a fresh start but we've set ourselves an expectation now.

"We want to make sure that we top this group and that's ultimately the goal."

Corsie confirmed the management team had offered an apology and said the squad remained full behind Kerr.

"Ultimately that has been part of what happened over the last few weeks," she said. "I think as players we reflected as well and there's things we would all do differently.

"We were all disappointed with the outcome at the World Cup and we don't feel we did ourselves justice and there were lots of components to that. It's behind us now and if we dwell on that it's only going to negatively affect us.

"I think [the apology] was something that has been well received. As a collective, we're all in this together and we move on as a better group.

"Everyone plays their part and everyone is important for one another."

