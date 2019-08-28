Celtic sign defender Moritz Bauer on loan from Stoke

The Glasgow side have the option to buy the 27-year-old at the end of his spell.

Moritz Bauer: Celtic have the option to buy the 27-year-old.

Celtic have signed defender Moritz Bauer on a season-long loan from Stoke City.

The Swiss-born Austrian internationalist first broke through in Zurich with Grasshoppers before joining Rubin Kazan in Russia in 2016, prior to signing for Stoke in 2018.

He said: "I'm really, really looking forward to it. I know about the stadium, the historical Celtic Park, and I hope that I can win trophies here and have a very successful season.

"It's a massive club with a big history and when you see the stadium from the outside and the players there who have already worn the jersey - they are big names."

He added: "I love being here and having the target of being first as I like that pressure.

"There are players here who have already won titles, and it's a big opportunity for me to learn from them and grow as a player as I hope to be part of a successful team."