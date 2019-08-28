  • STV
  • MySTV

Gerrard: 'Weeks like this are why I joined Rangers'

STV

The Ibrox boss is preparing his side for a double-header against Legia and Celtic.

Gerrard is eagerly anticipating the arrival of Legia Warsaw.
Gerrard is eagerly anticipating the arrival of Legia Warsaw. SNS Group

Steven Gerrard has said that big fixtures like the two awaiting his side are the reason he moved to Ibrox.

The Rangers manager will pit his side against Legia Warsaw on Thursday with a place in the Europa League group stage up for grabs after the teams drew 0-0 in Poland last week.

Once that challenge has been dealt with, Celtic visit Ibrox for the first Old Firm derby of the year with both sides having a 100% record from their three league matches so far.

"These are the weeks why I signed up to be the Rangers manager," Gerrard said. "These are the weeks that the fans want and I'm really excited by the next four or five days.

"It's very important (to secure a group stage place). When you sign up to Rangers you have a responsibility to compete on all fronts.

"Europe is a big part of that for different reasons. One, to add to the history and tradition of the club, but also from a financial point of view as well.

"It would be a decent achievement to do it two years on the spin, for sure."

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1440211-celtic-beat-aik-rangers-draw-with-legia-in-poland/ | default

The manager's focus is fully on the Legia tie and he said his side have to balance their approach and be prepared to keep calm if the visitors grab the away goal that would leave Rangers needing to score at least two goals to progress.

"We want to be as aggressive as possible," he said. " We want to avoid conceding an away goal, of course we do.

"But we also have to prepare for setbacks within the game and if things take a turn for the worst.

"I don't want to see a negative reaction if that is the case. We want to play this game with confidence and belief.

"We've got a decent record at Ibrox. It's not the nicest place to come to for opposition players.

"We expect the fans to be right up for this one. We expect the place to be rocking. We want to give them a performance that suits that atmosphere.

"I think only our maximum will be enough tomorrow. What we can't have is certain situations within the game affecting us from a mental point of view.

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1440180-rangers-boss-believes-legia-tie-will-go-down-to-the-wire/ | default

"If it goes against us I don't want the players to feel sorry for themselves. It's the same if we get a positive start, I want the players to stay on the gas and keep playing in a positive, aggressive way."

Should the sides draw 0-0 again then progress would be decided by penalties and the squad have been practising spot kicks in training. But Gerrard, who missed a penalty for England against Portugal at the 2006 World Cup, says no amount of preparation can ready a player for the pressure of the moment.

He said: "Taking a penalty in front of 22 players and ten members of staff is not the same as doing it in front of 47,000.

"It's very difficult to replicate that situation but I do think walking up, preparing your technique and having a think about where you're putting the ball, so you're really set in your decision before the penalties come, can be helpful, so that's the reason behind it."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.