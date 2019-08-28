Kilmarnock reject Sunderland bid for defender Greg Taylor
Kilmarnock have rejected a bid from Sunderland for Greg Taylor.
The left-back is valued at £3m but the offer from the Black Cats was less than £1m, STV has learned.
Taylor, who won his first cap for Scotland against Belgium in June, has also attracted interest from Celtic.
The Scottish champions have made an approach to Kilmarnock for the defender but Sunderland have made their move with an offer.