Rangers: The offensive behaviour of our fans must stop

Rangers will not be requesting tickets for the club's next European away match stating their fans' offensive behaviour must stop.

The Glasgow side have been hit with a second charge from UEFA for sectarian signing following last week's Europa League play-off match away to Legia Warsaw.

It comes a week after the club was told it was to close a section of Ibrox holding at least 3000 seats for the home tie against the Polish side on Thursday.

Rangers have said those singing offensive songs are "insulting" the team's players, staff and fellow fans.

The club said: "We have taken the decision to make UEFA aware that we will decline tickets for our next away match even though this means that, once again, the many must suffer because of the few.

"This kind of behaviour has no place at Ibrox, or anywhere else where our many teams appear. Offenders must please stop.

"You are endangering your club which has recently launched its Everyone Anyone project aimed at welcoming all to Ibrox. Those who wish to sing offensive songs must realise by now that they are insulting Rangers players, staff, and fellow fans.

"There is nothing clever, bold or even defiant in what this small number of supporters are doing.

"By supporting Rangers in the correct way the rest of us must strive to protect our great Club. One way or another this offensive behaviour must end and it would be much more preferable if we stopped it ourselves, simply by behaving like true Rangers fans."