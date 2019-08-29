Rangers to learn fate over latest UEFA charge on Friday

Fans accused of signing sectarian songs during first leg of clash with Legia Warsaw.

Rangers: Will learn fate over UEFA charge. SNS

Rangers will learn their fate on Friday after being charged again by UEFA over supporters allegedly singing offensive songs.

Disciplinary proceedings were opened following the club's Europa League play-off first-leg match against Legia Warsaw in Poland.

The match on August 22 finished in a 0-0 draw and a 3000-seat section of Ibrox will be closed for the second-leg tonight following sectarian signing during Rangers' first qualifying round against St Joseph's of Gibraltar.

Rangers said in response to the latest charge on Wednesday that it would not request tickets for the club's next European away match.

The club added: "Those who wish to sing offensive songs must realise by now that they are insulting Rangers players, staff, and fellow fans.

"There is nothing clever, bold or even defiant in what this small number of supporters are doing.

"By supporting Rangers in the correct way the rest of us must strive to protect our great club.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.