Fans react as Rangers reject tickets after sectarian charge

Supporters took to social media in their droves after Ibrox club's announcement.

Ibrox: 3000 seats will lie empty for tonight's game. © SNS Group

Rangers fans have been reacting after the club said it would refuse tickets for their next European away game following a fresh UEFA charge.

The Ibrox side have already been forced to close a 3000-seat section for Thursday night's play-off clash with Legia Warsaw over sectarian chants heard during an earlier round against St Joseph's.

They learned on Wednesday that they will now face a further charge related to alleged offensive singing during their first-leg draw in Warsaw last week.

Rangers issued a statement telling the supporters they were "insulting players, staff, and fellow fans".

Reacting to the news on Twitter, the club's supporter's liaison officer said that there is "no excuses" for the songs and that it is "incredibly disappointing" that many fans will have to miss out as a result.

Here's a taste of what the Rangers fanbase had to say:

Richard Fraser said that they should be given to chance to rectify the first charge before being hit with the second.

Gordon Smith suggested a list of politically correct songs that could be sung as an alternative to the ones that cause offence.

Sandy Wilson has called Rangers' response "pathetic" and said travelling fans will end up being mixed in with home supporters if tickets are refused.

Andy Gould called for his fellow fans to "wisen up".

@HamptonCaught echoed those sentiments and warned fans they are hurting the club they "profess to love."

Meanwhile, Undercover Ger called on "all real fans" to call out those that persist with "stupid behaviour".

Peter Langley also urged supporters not to "add fuel to the fire" by singing certain songs.

And Twitter account @DJThunderDragon is worried that further stadium closures or European sanctions could "kill the club".

