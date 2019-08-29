Nir Bitton starts for Celtic against AIK Stockholm

Neil Lennon has named his side for the Europa league play-off match in Sweden.

Nir Bitton starts for Celtic against AIK. SNS Group

Neil Lennon has announced his Celtic side to play AIK with Nir Bitton drafted into the defence to replace Jozo Simunovic.

The Scottish champions hold a 2-0 lead from the first leg in Glasgow and are looking to complete the job and take a place in Friday's group stage draw.

Lennon's plans had to be changed after Simunovic was ruled out and regular centre-back Kristoffer Ajer is covering right back. That means Bitton starts, partnering Christopher Jullien in the heart of the defence.

Craig Gordon starts in goal after after being dropped for Fraser Forster against Hearts last weekend..

Boli Bolingoli is at left back with Jullien partnering Bitton in the centre of the defence. Ajer continues to fill in at right-back with Hatem Abd Elhamed out injured.

Captain Scott Brown is alongside Callum McGregor in the centre of the park with Mikey Johnston, Ryan Christie and James Forrest supporting striker Odsonne Edouard.

Conor Hazard, Anthony Ralston, Johnny Hayes, Olivier Ntcham, Lewis Morgan, Leigh Griffiths and Vakoun Issouf Bayo are on the bench.