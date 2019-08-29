Stevie May completes his return to St Johnstone

The striker has sealed a move to McDiarmid Park from Aberdeen.

May has left Aberdeen after two years at Pittodrie. SNS Group

Stevie May has joined St Johnstone from Aberdeen, returning to the club where the striker first made his name.

May had fallen out of favour at Pittodrie and was allowed to find a new club but a move back to Saints had collapsed at the last minute earlier in August.

The deal was revived and now the forward has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the club having the option of a further year.

May came through St Johnstone's academy and was part of the 2014 Scottish Cup winning side under Tommy Wright.

The striker left the club for Sheffield Wednesday that summer but moved to Preston North End the following year.

He spent a season at Deepdale before making the move to Pittodrie in 2017.