Celtic reach group stage with thumping win over AIK

The Scottish champions won 4-1 in Stockholm to guarantee a place in Friday's draw.

Celtic have qualified for the group stage of the Europa League with a 4-1 win in Stockholm and a 6-1 victory on aggregate.

The Scottish champions went into the game knowing that only a heavy defeat would end their interest in European campaign for the season but quickly settled an nerves when James Forrest scored after 17 minutes.

The wingers was played in by Odsonne Edouard and shifted the ball to his left foot before firing a powerful shot past AIK keeper Oscar Linner.

The hosts levelled just after the half hour when Boli Bolingoli was ruled to have fouled his opponent in the box. Sebastian Larsson made no mistake with the penalty.

Celtic bounced back immediately with Mikey Johnston attacking down the wing before playing in a low cross that Linner fumbled and knocked into his own goal.

The visitors remained in control and added to the scoreline as the clock ticked down. With four minutes to go, a corner allowed Ryan Christie to sweep in a low ball that Christopher jullien was on hand to knock over the line.

And in injury time Forrest crossed for Lewis Morgan to head in and complete a comfortable night for Celtic.