Rangers through to group stage after dramatic night at Ibrox

A last-gasp Alfredo Morelos goal knocked out Legia Warsaw and sealed a 1-0 win.

Alfredo Morelos was the Rangers hero. SNS Group

Rangers are through to the Europa League group stage after a late goal gave Steven Gerrard's side a 1-0 win over Legia Warsaw.

After a stalemate in Poland last week, the sides were locked at 0-0 in the final minutes at Ibrox when Alfredo Morelos headed home the winner to ensure his side reached the group stages for the second season running.

The atmosphere in the stadium was highly charged despite Rangers having been ordered to close a section by UEFA for sectarian chanting in a previous qualifier. Legia fans unfurled a huge banner depicting Pope John Paul II before kick-off and former Celtic goalkeeper Artur Boruc was pictured leading the visiting fans in song.

Gerrard had said that his players would take the game to Legia with the tie finely balanced but they met with with stubborn resistance from the Polish visitors.

Morelos had the first big chance after ten minutes, heading just wide of the post from a Ryan Jack cross. And the Colombian striker had a further chance that was saved by Radoslaw Majecki.

The sides were still deadlocked in the second half when play was halted temporarily after Legia fans set off flares in the stand, engulfing the pitch in smoke.

After the restart the teams continued to test each other, hoping for that one chance that would seal progress.

With the 90 minute mark already passed, that chance fell to Rangers. Jordan Jones crossed. Morelos pounced and Ibrox erupted with the club having come through four rounds of qualifying to test themselves against some of Europe's big names.