Who could Celtic and Rangers draw in the Europa League?

The Scottish sides will learn their fate at the draw on Friday lunchtime.

Some of Europe's best teams will compete for the Europa League trophy. Getty Images

Celtic and Rangers will learn the identity of their Europa League opponents at the group stage draw on Friday with some big names lying in wait for the Scottish sides.

Neil Lennon's side qualified for the elite stage of the competition with a 6-1 aggregate win over AIK, while a last-gasp goal from Alfredo Morelos gave Rangers a win over Legia Warsaw and booked their place in the draw.

That guarantees each side six matches between now and Christmas with a wide range of possible opposition and some glamour ties for fans to anticipate.

Celtic are among the second seeds for the draw, while Rangers are in the fourth pot.

Top seeds include Europa League specialists Sevilla and English giants Arsenal and Manchester United.

There are 12 teams in each of the four seeding pots and teams from the same country will be kept apart.

The top two sides in each group will qualify for the knockout stages.

The draw takes place in Monaco at 12.00 BST on Friday.

Europa League draw seeding

Pot 1

Sevilla

Arsenal

Porto

Roma

Manchester United

Dynamo Kyiv

Besiktas

Basel

Sporting

CSKA Moscow

Wolfsburg

Lazio

Pot 2

PSV Eindhoven

Krasnodar

CELTIC

Kobenhavn

Braga

Gent

Borussia Monchengladbach

Young Boys

Astana

Ludogorets

APOEL

Eintracht Frankfurt

Pot 3

Saint-Etienne

Qarabag

Feyenoord

Getafe

Espanyol

Malmo

Partizan

Standard Liege

Wolves

Rennes

Rosenborg

Basaksehir

Pot 4