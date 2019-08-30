Who could Celtic and Rangers draw in the Europa League?
The Scottish sides will learn their fate at the draw on Friday lunchtime.
Celtic and Rangers will learn the identity of their Europa League opponents at the group stage draw on Friday with some big names lying in wait for the Scottish sides.
Neil Lennon's side qualified for the elite stage of the competition with a 6-1 aggregate win over AIK, while a last-gasp goal from Alfredo Morelos gave Rangers a win over Legia Warsaw and booked their place in the draw.
That guarantees each side six matches between now and Christmas with a wide range of possible opposition and some glamour ties for fans to anticipate.
Celtic are among the second seeds for the draw, while Rangers are in the fourth pot.
Top seeds include Europa League specialists Sevilla and English giants Arsenal and Manchester United.
There are 12 teams in each of the four seeding pots and teams from the same country will be kept apart.
The top two sides in each group will qualify for the knockout stages.
The draw takes place in Monaco at 12.00 BST on Friday.
Europa League draw seeding
Pot 1
- Sevilla
- Arsenal
- Porto
- Roma
- Manchester United
- Dynamo Kyiv
- Besiktas
- Basel
- Sporting
- CSKA Moscow
- Wolfsburg
- Lazio
Pot 2
- PSV Eindhoven
- Krasnodar
- CELTIC
- Kobenhavn
- Braga
- Gent
- Borussia Monchengladbach
- Young Boys
- Astana
- Ludogorets
- APOEL
- Eintracht Frankfurt
Pot 3
- Saint-Etienne
- Qarabag
- Feyenoord
- Getafe
- Espanyol
- Malmo
- Partizan
- Standard Liege
- Wolves
- Rennes
- Rosenborg
- Basaksehir
Pot 4
- AZ Alkmaar
- Vitoria SC
- Trabzonspor
- Olexandriya
- Dudelange
- LASK
- Wolfsburg
- Slovan Bratislava
- Lugano
- RANGERS
- CFR Cluj
- Ferencvaros