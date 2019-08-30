Rangers ordered to close part of Ibrox for second time

Club punished for supporters' sectarian chants during first leg with Legia Warsaw.

Rangers have been ordered to close a 3000-seat section of Ibrox for a second European match.

UEFA issued the punishment after supporters sang sectarian songs during the first-leg of their Europa League play-off with Legia Warsaw in Poland last week.

Rangers faced the same sanction during Thursday night's second-leg victory after offensive chanting by fans against St Joseph's earlier in the competition.

It means a section of Ibrox will now be closed for the club's first home Europa League group stage game.

Rangers have already said they will reject tickets for their first away game of the campaign.

European football's governing body operates a 'strict liability' policy on fan disorder with the rules stating that a partial stadium closure is the minimum punishment for the offence.

Any repeat of the same behaviour in future matches could see a full stadium closure and a fine of €50,000.

UEFA said: "The Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has decided to order a partial closure of the Rangers FC stadium during the next one (1) UEFA competition match in which Rangers FC will play as the host club, for the racist behaviour of its supporters.

"Rangers FC shall inform UEFA of the sector(s) to be closed, which shall at least comprehend 3000 seats.

"The Scottish club is ordered to display a banner with the wording "#EqualGame", with the UEFA logo on it."

