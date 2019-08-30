Rangers drawn against Porto in Europa League group stage

Steven Gerrard's side will also Young Boys and Feyenoord in a tough section.

Steven Gerrard guided Rangers to the groups for the second season running. SNS Group

Rangers have been handed a tough set of opponents in the Europa League group stage, drawing Porto, Young Boys and Feyenoord.

The Ibrox side reached the competition proper for the second season in a row by beating Legia Warsaw and have been rewarded with trips to Portugal, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

Porto were runners-up in the Portuguese league last season, finishing two points behind Benfica.

Young Boys won the Swiss League by 20 points last season but were knocked out of the Champions league play-off round by Red Star and went straight into the Europa League group stage.

Feyenoord were third-placed in the Dutch league, finishing some distance behind Ajax and PSV. To reach the group stage they beat Dinamo Tbilisi 5-1 and then hammered Hapoel Be'er Sheva 6-0 on aggregate.

Rangers made the group stage after coming through four rounds of qualifying. The Ibrox side beat St Joseph's, Progres Niederkorn and Midtjylland to set up a play-off tie against Legia . Alfredo Morelos scored a late second-leg goal to beat the Polish side 1-0 on aggregate.

Matchday 1 is scheduled for September 19 and fixtures are expected to be confirmed by the club later on Friday.