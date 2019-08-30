Hearts complete loan signing of Man City's Ryotaro Meshino

The Japanese attacker could make his Tynecastle debut against Hamilton on Saturday.

Meshino has joined Craig Levein's squad. SNS Group

Hearts have signed Japanese attacker Ryotaro Meshino on loan from Manchester City.

Meshino has moved to Tyencastle on a deal until the end of the season and could make his first appearance on Saturday against Hamilton Accies if international clearance comes through on time.

The winger has recently joined Manchester City after impressing at Gamba Osaka. Meshino played 36 times for Gamba's first team, scoring six times, before agreeing his move to England.

He didn't meet the criteria for an automatic endorsement from the Scottish FA but was given the go-ahead after a panel agreed he qualified as a 'special talent'.

Boss Craig Levein said earlier this month that he would be recruiting a player who would excite Hearts fans.

"I'm hugely excited about this one, he is an extremely talented young boy," Levein said.

"We have been talking to Manchester City about a few things recently and nearly did another bit of business a couple of weeks back.

"Being able to bring someone into the UK on loan to us gives the player an idea of the environment and maybe Manchester City will take him after that or maybe he will stay for another year, I don't know."