Lennon keen on 'retribution' against Cluj in Euro group

The Celtic boss welcomed a run of big games and is looking forward to Rangers at Ibrox.

Neil Lennon believes Celtic's Europa League draw is something to get excited about with glamour games against Lazio and a chance for his players to take revenge against CFR Cluj.

Celtic kick off their campaign away to Rennes before home games against Cluj and Lazio and it was the rematch with the Romanian side who ended their Champions League hopes that caught the eye of the manager.

After the shock 4-3 defeat in Glasgow that saw his team drop out of the premier competition and he said the games offered a chance to set things right.

"It's a great draw," Lennon said. "There's a couple of glamour games there and obviously a chance to maybe exact some sort of retribution to Cluj as well.

"We're delighted to be in there and delighted with the group.

"A lot of big games to look forward to and that's exactly what we want.

"Rennes are a good side, they won the cup last season, which is no mean feat beating PSG in the final. They have some very talented, quick players.

"And of course Lazio is a great draw, very glamorous and a trip to Rome as well. That's something everyone here will look forward to."

With a run of European games confirmed, attention now turns to the first old Firm derby of the season and Lennon was anticipating a competitive game at Ibrox.

While his own side were boosted by the commanding 4-1 win away to AIK on Thursday, the Celtic boss says his rivals will have taken a similar lift from beating Legia Warsaw.

"The game at Ibrox has been looming for a few weeks," he said. "They got a positive result last night as well so both teams are in very good form.

"I expect the usual sort of derby. It'll be high-octane, noisy, colourful, competitive, difficult to predict.

"There may be goals in it, there may not. Form goes out the window.

"I just want us to put in a strong performance, which I know the team are capable of."

Both sides have been in strong goalscoring form and it was put to Lennon that it would be surprising if there weren't goals on Sunday. Having plenty of experience of the fixture as a player and manager, he was reluctant to make any promises.

"You can't predict these games," he said. "I would be delighted if we kept a clean sheet and I would fancy our chances to nick a goal or two.

"We're in powerful form, particularly going forward and I think in defence players are getting up to speed with how we play and more familiar with the surroundings so we've a lot to be looking forward to going into the game."

And the manager also confirmed that Kilmarnock's Greg Taylor is on a list of potential transfer targets.

"He is an option," Lennon said. "I think it's well documented that we are looking for a left-back. There's been a number of options and Greg would be one of those.

"We are working on a few deals. We might have something today (Friday), tomorrow. These things take time.

"We will be looking to trim a few as well. There has been a bit of interest from clubs for players on loan."

