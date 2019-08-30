Celtic sign Mohamed Elyounoussi on loan from Southampton
The Glasgow side have signed the Norwegian international on a season-long loan deal.
Celtic have agreed a deal to sign Mohamed Elyounoussi on loan from Southampton.
The 25-year-old joined Southampton from Swiss side Basel for £16m last summer, playing 19 games.
Elyounoussi said: "I can't wait to get started and pull on the jersey for the first time. It's an iconic, historic club so it's a great move for me.
"Obviously, I know it's massive club with lots of fans.
"I've been to Celtic Park before so I know what the atmosphere's like. I was here with Molde back in 2015, and I got a goal and an assist in both games.
"I remember that it was a great atmosphere at Celtic Park when I played here. So I'm really happy to come here.
"Celtic has a great history of winning titles with a lot of fans behind them, so I'm proud to be a part of the club.
"This is something I want to achieve at Celtic, scoring goals and creating chances to help the team win games and winning titles. That's what it's about. That's my job as an attacker -to score goals and create chances for the team."