Celtic sign Mohamed Elyounoussi on loan from Southampton

Celtic have agreed a deal to sign Mohamed Elyounoussi on loan from Southampton.

The 25-year-old joined Southampton from Swiss side Basel for £16m last summer, playing 19 games.

Elyounoussi said: "I can't wait to get started and pull on the jersey for the first time. It's an iconic, historic club so it's a great move for me.

"Obviously, I know it's massive club with lots of fans.

"I've been to Celtic Park before so I know what the atmosphere's like. I was here with Molde back in 2015, and I got a goal and an assist in both games.

"I remember that it was a great atmosphere at Celtic Park when I played here. So I'm really happy to come here.

"Celtic has a great history of winning titles with a lot of fans behind them, so I'm proud to be a part of the club.

"This is something I want to achieve at Celtic, scoring goals and creating chances to help the team win games and winning titles. That's what it's about. That's my job as an attacker -to score goals and create chances for the team."