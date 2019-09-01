  • STV
  • MySTV

Lennon: 'Written off' Celtic were motivated by doubters

STV

Rangers went into the Ibrox clash as favourites in the eyes of all the major bookmakers.

Winners: Celtic beat Rangers at Ibrox.
Winners: Celtic beat Rangers at Ibrox. SNS

Celtic manager Neil Lennon believes his players had extra motivation in their 2-0 win over Rangers after claiming his team were "written off" in the build-up.

Rangers went into the Ibrox clash as favourites in the eyes of all the major bookmakers after both teams won their opening three Ladbrokes Premiership games and qualified for the Europa League group stages.

But the hosts struggled to create chances and Celtic nearly added to Odsonne Edouard's 32nd-minute opener several times in the closing quarter before Jonny Hayes netted on the break in stoppage-time.

Lennon and the Celtic board came under criticism after their Champions League exit against Cluj and the former captain admitted the victory had given him as much satisfaction as any Old Firm triumph.

"Everyone had written us off," he said.

"The bookies had Rangers favourites and I asked you on Friday: 'Why?' And I think we proved we are still going to have a big say in the title race, that's for sure.

"We took it as a slight on us. We were very motivated, we were hungry, we had great belief about us. And that takes a lot. You can't listen to the noise surrounding the game, you have to stick to what you believe in.

"We were an afterthought coming into this fixture, I was an afterthought, my board were an afterthought. It was all about the opposition and what they were going to do to us.

"We didn't listen to any of you, we stayed strong, we played brilliantly."

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1440415-celtic-conquer-rangers-to-win-first-old-firm-derby-of-season/ | default

Lennon hailed the performances of players he felt had been singled out for criticism - summer signings Boli Bolingoli and Christopher Jullien, plus skipper Scott Brown.

"The personality and character and strength of the team was evident when everyone, including some of our own supporters, had written us all off," he added.

"You are the ones who are writing all the stories, you are the so-called experts, the pundits giving your opinions on radios or TV or in the papers. You want us to fail because we have been so dominant.

"But we are not prepared to give up our title just yet, and neither are the players and neither are the board."

Lennon planned to play on the front foot after learning from Celtic's second Ibrox defeat last season, even to the point of kicking the ball out deep in home territory from kick-off.

"We took the game to Rangers," he said.

"We dominated the start of the game.

"The kick-off, everyone might have been laughing at it, but we wanted to be playing in their half, which we didn't do in the corresponding fixture. Two minutes of passing the ball about at the back, we conceded a free-kick and we were a goal down.

"This is a derby, you have to fight fire with fire, quell the crowd, and we did that to perfection."

'We will analyse ourselves and we will take a bit of criticism, which is okay, we will be man enough to accept it.'
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard understood criticism would come his way after dropping top goalscorer Alfredo Morelos and starting without natural width, but he felt his players had failed to perform.

"I went for freshness, I went for Jermain Defoe," he said.

"I picked the same team besides Joe Aribo that done the job so effectively eight weeks ago.

"I understand and accept it if people want to point fingers my way, of course I'm part of it. But I picked the team I thought would get a stranglehold on the game.

"I picked good players and a system that worked before, and I expected more from the players, and it didn't come.

"We were narrow twice here and won, and even when we made changes to get width, we still haven't had enough quality or created enough to get back in the game."

Gerrard added: "Unfortunately across the board we weren't good enough, only really Jon Flanagan can be proud of his performance.

"You can't expect to beat a good team or win an Old Firm when the majority of your players are off it.

"It was a poor performance all round and I'm part of that. We will analyse ourselves and we will take a bit of criticism, which is okay, we will be man enough to accept it."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.