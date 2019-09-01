Bates and Devlin handed Scotland calls as defenders pull out

Centre-backs David Bates and Michael Devlin have been called into the Scotland squad.

The pair came in for Norwich captain Grant Hanley and Sheffield Wednesday right-back Liam Palmer.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke had already lost centre-backs Stuart Findlay, John Souttar and Scott McKenna to injury before naming his squad for the Euro 2020 double header against Russia and Belgium.

