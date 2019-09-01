Bates and Devlin handed Scotland calls as defenders pull out
Centre-backs David Bates and Michael Devlin have been called into the Scotland squad.
Centre-backs David Bates and Michael Devlin have been called into the Scotland squad after two other defenders pulled out.
The pair came in for Norwich captain Grant Hanley and Sheffield Wednesday right-back Liam Palmer.
Scotland boss Steve Clarke had already lost centre-backs Stuart Findlay, John Souttar and Scott McKenna to injury before naming his squad for the Euro 2020 double header against Russia and Belgium.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.