Rangers' move for Ryan Kent back on after Liverpool talks
The 22-year-old winger could complete a permanent move before the transfer deadline.
Rangers are holding talks with Liverpool about the permanent signing of winger Ryan Kent.
The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Ibrox, scoring six goals in 43 appearances.
Manager Steven Gerrard has been keen to bring Kent back to Glasgow, but it seemed an agreement was unlikely to be struck.
Now, with Scotland's transfer deadline looming tonight, Rangers and Liverpool have been holding talks which could see a deal completed in time.