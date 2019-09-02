Deadline Day: Premiership clubs make final summer moves

Deals as they're done on the final day of the summer transfer window in Scotland.

Premiership clubs have their eyes on the prize. SNS

Scottish clubs have until midnight to complete their squads for the next four months.

The summer transfer window closes at midnight, with several Premiership sides tipped to make additions.

It's also deadline day in Europe and the lower leagues in England, which means players could leave Scotland too within the next few hours.

We'll keep you updated with all the done deals here - and those from earlier in the summer here.

Hastie moves to Rotherham

Celtic loan Ralston to St Johnstone

Hamilton sign midfielder Adrian Beck