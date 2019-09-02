Celtic charged over fan behaviour in Europa League clash

The club have been charged with supporters setting off fireworks and throwing objects in Stockholm.

Charged: Celtic in Stockholm. SNS

Celtic have been charged over their fans' behaviour in a recent Europa League clash.

The alleged incidents took place when the Scottish champions took on AIK in Stockholm in Thursday's play-off second leg.

UEFA are now charging the club with supporters setting off fireworks and throwing objects within the stadium during the 4-1 victory that booked their place in the group stages of the competition.

Meanwhile their Swedish opponents are facing a charge under the safety and security regulations over an alleged blocked stairway.

Both cases will be dealt with the UEFA control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on September 19, the same day the Hoops kick-off their group campaign away to French side Rennes.

Celtic's Glasgow rivals Rangers have recently been forced to close a section of their stadium for two games after racist and sectarian chants were heard during two qualifiers in the same competition.

