Celtic and Kilmarnock agree transfer fee for Greg Taylor

The defender is poised to complete a move to the champions before the transfer deadline.

Taylor is expected to complete his move to Celtic. SNS Group

Celtic and Kilmarnock have agreed on terms for the transfer of Greg Taylor from Rugby Park.

The clubs have been in discussions over a move for the left-back for some time and it appeared that any deal would include Jack Hendry and Calvin Miller moving to Killie.

However a deal has now been agreed that does not involve any other players. It's expected that the deal will be finalised before the transfer deadline.

Taylor trained with the Scotland squad on Monday morning ahead of the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Russia and Belgium.