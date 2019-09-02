Rangers sign Liverpool's Ryan Kent on four-year deal

The winger has completed his move from Anfield to Ibrox after completing a medical.

Ryan Kent has completed his return to Rangers. SNS Group

Rangers have completed the signing of Ryan Kent from Liverpool in a deal worth £7m.

Kent has signed a four-year contract and returns to Ibrox after impressing while on loan with Steven Gerrard's side last season.

The 22-year-old scored six goals in 43 appearances before returning to his parent club in the summer and Gerrard has been keen to bring Kent back to Glasgow.

It seemed an agreement was unlikely to be struck with Liverpool ruling out any further loan moves for the player an insisting only a permanent move would be sanctioned.

Ahead of the transfer deadline on Monday night, the clubs found agreement on a £7m deal and Kent and his representative discussed personal terms before agreeing on a permanent move to Scotland.