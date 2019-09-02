Celtic complete signing of Kilmarnock's Greg Taylor

The left-back has signed a four-year contract with Neil Lennon's side.

Scotland international Taylor has joined Celtic. SNS Group

Celtic have announced the signing of defender Greg Taylor from Kilmarnock on a four-year deal.

The clubs had been in discussions over a transfer for several days with Calvin Miller and Jack Hendry potentially moving to Rugby Park as part of the deal.

However, the clubs agreed a fee on Monday without involving other players and Taylor left the Scotland training camp in Edinburgh to head to Celtic Park and sign his contract.

The 21-year-old had been a mainstay in the successful Kilmarnock team of recent years and had gained Scotland Under-21 honours before being called up the senior team.

He will now look to pin down the left back position in Lennon's side following the departure of Kieran Tierney but will face competition from fellow summer signing Boli Bolingoli.

"It's been a whirlwind of a day but I'm over the moon to be here and thankfully that's it over the line," Taylor told Celtic's official website. "As soon as I knew of Celtic's interest, I was desperate to come, so it's been a great day, certainly now that it's done.

"It's massive club, everyone knows that, and I'm here to win trophies, it's as simple as that and I can't wait to hopefully be a part of it. I'm delighted to be a Celtic player, and I want to try and impress the fans, and obviously the manager.

"A club this size wants to win trophies and they have done over the past few years, and now that I'm here, I want to help the team win more trophies."