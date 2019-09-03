  • STV
McTominay hails Clarke's clarity ahead of Scotland games

STV

Manchester United midfielder says players must take responsibility in double-header.

Scott McTominay has praised Steve Clarke.
Scott McTominay has praised Steve Clarke. SNS

Scott McTominay has praised new manager Steve Clarke for bringing clarity and structure to the Scotland set-up.

The Manchester United midfielder said the players would all understand their roles going into the crucial double-header with Russia and Belgium.

Scotland take on their Euro 2020 qualification rivals at Hampden on Friday and Monday nights respectively.

And McTominay, who has started all four Premier League matches for United this season, believes it's now up to the players to take responsibility.

The 22-year-old said: "Everybody knows their roles and responsibilities on the pitch and that's first and foremost set out by the manager and his staff and it's very, very clear what everyone has to do on the pitch.

"But for us now, it's up to us to go and get some results against some good teams and hopefully progress to the Euros.

"It's a big task, but every time you put on the Scotland strip it's a big task to go and perform for your country.

"I feel that's one of the most important things we relish as a group of players, to take that responsibility yourself and look forward to some big games."

Friday's visit of Russia - which will herald the halfway point in the qualifying group - looks like being pivotal.

Both sides have lost to Belgium away but had contrasting fortunes in Kazakhstan, Scotland's 3-0 defeat looking even worse than it did at the time after the Russians won 4-0 in Astana days later.

When asked if the visit of Russia was a must-win game, McTominay said: "It's difficult to say but you just have to take each game as a cup final, as a game where it's vitally important for us to keep building on the progress we have shown under the new gaffer.

"You have to take responsibility on the pitch first and foremost."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.