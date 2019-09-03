  • STV
Partick Thistle fans bid to lure back lottery winner 

Ronnie Charters

Supporters' group Thistle For Ever is aiming to secure a majority shareholding at Firhill.

Euromillions: Fans group want Weir back on board.
Euromillions: Fans group want Weir back on board. SWNS

Partick Thistle fans want to bring Euromillions winner Colin Weir back to the club.

Supporters' group Thistle For Ever fear the club could soon be sold to an unknown consortium.

They are now aiming to replicate the fan-ownership model used by supporters of Hearts, Motherwell and St Mirren to secure a majority shareholding.

Calling on Thistle fans to back their efforts, they urged Mr Weir, who recently pulled his funding due to concerns about the club's future, to support their campaign.

Mr Weir and his ex-wife Christine banked £161m on the lottery in 2011, and have invested millions in the Firhill club.

Paul Goodwin, a member of Thistle For Ever, said: "We haven't had any dialogue with Colin (Weir) but we would like to talk.

"Obviously Colin was a very generous benefactor to Thistle in the past and if he were to step forward again that would be great.

"But there are many people who have Thistle at the heart and they're the people we want to appeal to."

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1439823-thistle-disappointed-as-lottery-winner-pulls-funding/ | default

Partick Thistle supporters' groups already own nearly 27% of the club's shares, and would need 51% to take up a majority shareholding.

The move by Thistle For Ever comes after boardroom change and uncertainty in recent months, which has seen former chairman David Beattie return to his role amid the takeover talk.

This led to Mr Weir - who had already invested £2.5m, with a proposed further £6m to come - stepping away due to differences in opinion over the direction the new board were taking the club.

Thistle For Ever are now seeking an urgent meeting with Mr Beattie and have written to the Thistle board, the SPFL and SFA.

Mr Goodwin said: "There are lots of fans worried and have been waiting the moment to ask 'is this going to move forward at all?'.

'Obviously Colin was a very generous benefactor to Thistle in the past and if he were to step forward again that would be great'
Paul Goodwin

"We don't know who we are selling to; we have been told it's going to be transformational. We have not seen or heard anything about it.

"Looking at the bigger picture we have seen down south with people coming in to the likes of Bury and Bolton and up here in Scotland with the likes of Hearts and Livingston, so buying a club is one thing but actually taking care of a club is a completely different option.

"We just believe we have seen a momentum in Scotland football where clubs are going into fan ownership with the community and we feel Partick Thistle is a perfect community club.

"There's been speculation and rumours that the club will be sold to unseen investors and people and we felt that the best place for thistle is with the Thistle fans."

Partick Thistle have been contacted for comment.

