Neil Lennon named Premiership manager of the month

The Celtic manager seen his side get off to a winning start with three wins and 15 goals.

Lennon: Manager of the month for August. SNS Group

Neil Lennon has been named as the Premiership manager of the month for August.

The Celtic manager, who landed the job on a permanent basis after securing last season's triple treble, saw his side score 15 goals in their first three league games.

After putting seven past St Johnstone on the opening day, the Hoops also beat Motherwell 5-2 and Hearts 3-1 to keep up their 100% winning start to the domestic season.

They also progressed in the League Cup and reached the Europa League group stage after exiting the Champions League in the third qualifying round.

September began with another win for Lennon's men as they beat Old Firm rivals Rangers 2-0 at Ibrox to go three points clear at the top of the Premiership.