Celtic defender Jullien takes 'trash talk' in his stride

French stopper says he enjoyed tussle with Rangers frontman Alfredo Morelos.

Man of the match: Jullien celebrates Celtic's second. SNS

Christopher Jullien says he had the last laugh after tussling with Alfredo Morelos during Celtic's Old Firm triumph at Ibrox.

The Rangers frontman appeared to be trying to provoke the French defender as they waited for a free-kick to be delivered.

But Jullien did not react as he helped steer Neil Lennon's side to a precious three points at the home of their bitter rivals.

Frenchman Jullien, who was named man of the match in his side's 2-0 win, said: "That's the game. It happens in every sport, you know, trash talk. Basketball, football, American football - it's everywhere.

"It's part of the game. If it's a strength for him, I don't know. I don't know him so much.

"We talked about it before the game and I was told he was sometimes a bit like that.

"I told him to his face 'I like that so keep going'. If we have a clean sheet then I did my job, so it's all good."



Jullien says Sunday's victory was the perfect response to the critics following Celtic's exit from the Champions League to Romanian outfit Cluj.

But he warned those who were quick to write-off the Parkhead side that they will improve as the season goes on.

He said: "We judge big teams and champions when they stand up after a fall.

"After that game (against Cluj), we were devastated because it was a goal of the club and players (to reach the Champions League).

"It was just a mistake. We are human - but the reaction we've shown was really important.

"We know we have talent and good players but we fought after that and I'm really happy with the team's behaviour after (Cluj).

"We didn't have so much talk on what was being said outside of the field. We were just focused on the game and the victory was a good answer after all the effort we showed.

"We still have a lot of work to do and so far we're only one month in. We are good but I'm sure we can be better."

