Scotland's Andy Robertson shortlisted for FIFPro World XI

The Liverpool left-back has been nominated for his performances in the 2018/19 season.

Robertson helped Liverpool to the Champions League trophy. Getty

Scotland captain Andy Robertson is in the running to be named in the FIFPro team of the year after being included on the shortlist for the honour.

FIFPro, the organisation that represents over 65,000 players worldwide, announced the 55-man shortlist voted for by their members, and Robertson is one of the left-backs on the list.

Robertson is one of seven Liverpool players to be named in the shortlist after the English Premier League side lifted the Champions League trophy in Madrid. The Scot played the full 90 minutes as his side beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0.

Each member of FIFPro selects one goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders and three forwards for the list, with the team of the year announced at Fifa's The Best ceremony in Teatro alla Scala, Milan on September 23.

Robertson is currently with the Scotland squad as manager Steve Clarke and his players prepare for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Russia and Belgium.

FIFPro World XI shortlist

Goalkeepers

Alisson Becker (Brazil, Liverpool FC)

David De Gea (Spain, Manchester United)

Ederson Moraes (Brazil, Manchester City)

Jan Oblak (Slovenia, Atletico Madrid)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Germany, FC Barcelona)

Defenders

Jordi Alba (Spain, FC Barcelona)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (England, Liverpool FC)

Daniel Alves (Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain/Sao Paulo)

Joao Cancelo (Portugal, Juventus/Manchester City)

Daniel Carvajal (Spain, Real Madrid)

Giorgio Chiellini (Italy, Juventus)

Virgil van Dijk (The Netherlands, Liverpool FC)

Diego Godin (Uruguay, Atletico/Internazionale)

Joshua Kimmich (Germany, Bayern Munich)

Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal, SSC Napoli)

Aymeric Laporte (France, Manchester City)

Matthijs de Ligt (The Netherlands, Ajax/ Juventus)

Gerard Pique (Spain, FC Barcelona)

Sergio Ramos (Spain, Real Madrid)

Andrew Robertson (Scotland, Liverpool FC)

Alex Sandro (Brazil, Juventus)

Thiago Silva (Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain)

Raphael Varane (France, Real Madrid)

Marcelo Vieira (Brazil, Real Madrid)

Kyle Walker (England, Manchester City)

Midfielders

Sergio Busquets (Spain, FC Barcelona)

Casemiro (Brazil, Real Madrid)

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium, Manchester City)

Christian Eriksen (Denmark, Tottenham Hotspur)

Frenkie de Jong (The Netherlands, Ajax/FC Barcelona)

Eden Hazard (Belgium, Chelsea/Real Madrid)

N'Golo Kante (France, Chelsea)

Toni Kroos (Germany, Real Madrid)

Arthur Melo (Brazil, FC Barcelona)

Luka Modric (Croatia, Real Madrid)

Paul Pogba (France, Manchester United)

Ivan Rakitic (Croatia, FC Barcelona)

Bernardo Silva (Portugal, Manchester City)

Dusan Tadic (Serbia, Ajax)

Arturo Vidal (Chile, FC Barcelona)

Forwards

Sergio Aguero (Argentina, Manchester City)

Karim Benzema (France, Real Madrid)

Roberto Firmino (Brazil, Liverpool FC)

Antoine Griezmann (France, Atletico/FC Barcelona)

Harry Kane (England, Tottenham Hotspur)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland, Bayern Munich)

Sadio Mane (Senegal, Liverpool FC)

Kylian Mbappe (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Argentina, FC Barcelona)

Neymar Junior (Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Juventus)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool FC)

Heung-Min Son (South-Korea, Tottenham Hotspur)

Raheem Sterling (England, Manchester City)

Luis Suarez (Uruguay, FC Barcelona)

