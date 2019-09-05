Russia captain Dzyuba expects physical Scotland side

Artem Dzyuba believes physicality will be key in Friday night's game against Scotland.

Dzyuba: Expecting physical game. SNS

Russia captain Artem Dzyuba believes physicality will be key against Scotland and vowed his team would do everything to outfight their hosts.

The 6ft 4in forward has experience of playing in Glasgow for Spartak Moscow in two Champions League defeats by Celtic and is preparing himself for a battle in their Euro 2020 qualifier at Hampden on Friday night.

The Zenit St Petersburg striker said: "We generally know how the Scottish national team play. We know that Robertson stands out among the players. It's going be a tough game. They are a strong team that plays using the wings a lot.

"Scotland play a British game, they are going to be a very tough opponent with constant tackles and fight. The team who wins the most tackles will win the match and we will try to be more aggressive."

Speaking after a Hampden training session, the 31-year-old said: "It's a great stadium. In Russia, we have stadia that are a bit more expansive. Fans are closer to the pitch. Here's it's a bit further but it's not new to us. We have the Luzhniki where they were further away.

"It's good weather for for us, it's a good pitch - nothing else is interesting.

"It's always going to be a fantastic atmosphere. I know myself because I visited for a few games against Celtic. The fans will be fantastic. We are hoping for a great atmosphere."

Scotland defender Charlie Mulgrew faced Dzubya for Celtic and this week vowed to deal with the target man if called upon.

Dzubya, who has 20 goals in 36 internationals, said: "I'm looking forward to checking who is more powerful in this physical competition. Of course we are preparing for whole Scottish team, not a particular player. It will be a serious match but thank him for remembering me."

Visiting coach Stanislav Cherchesov was in charge of Spartak during their 2007 qualifying defeat by Celtic and was in goal when Russia drew 1-1 on their only previous visit to Hampden in a European qualifier in 1994. And he knew the importance of his latest visit with his side three points ahead of Steve Clarke's side after four matches.

Cherchesov said: "We are looking at our opponents, we are looking at the table and we might say that this match is for six points rather than three.

"Nonetheless there are still five games ahead of us and 18 points to play for. We are not going to talk about maths at this time.

"We just understand that both teams have similar chances to win."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.