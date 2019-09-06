Kilmarnock sign former West Ham defender Stephen Hendrie
The 24-year-old has arrived at Rugby Park following his exit from League One side Southend United.
Glasgow-born Hendrie came through the youth ranks at Hamilton Academical, making more than 100 appearances and helping them win promotion to the top flight in 2014.
He then secured a move to West Ham as well as having spells with Blackburn and Motherwell.