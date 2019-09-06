Oli McBurnie starts for Scotland in crucial Euro 2020 test

Steve Clarke has named his side to face Russia at Hampden.

McBurnie starts for Scotland. SNS Group

Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie will spearhead Scotland's attack after Steve Clarke named his side for the Euro 2020 qualifier against Russia.

McBurnie was involved in controversy after the squad was named, apologising after video emerged that raised questions about his commitment to the team.

The player has Clarke's backing and will now start as the lone striker in a crucial match.

Scotland are looking to bounce back from a poor start to the qualifying campaign and a positive result against the second seeds is essential if the national team is to improve their standing.

Clarke's squad selection was shaped by the loss of a number of players to injury, particularly in defence, but he has chosen a team to take the game to Russia.

David Marshall starts in goal behind a back four of captain Andy Robertson, Charlie Mulgrew, Liam Cooper and Stephen O'Donnell.

Scott McTominay, Callum McGregor and John McGinn are in centre midfield with McBurnie flanked by Ryan Fraser and James Forrest in attack.



