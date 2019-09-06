  • STV
  • MySTV

Clarke disappointed Scotland 'allowed Russia to dominate'

STV

The Scotland boss says he's yet to determine why the side "dropped off" after taking the lead.

Steve Clarke admitted he doesn't yet know how Scotland let their lead slip as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Russia and said he'll assess whether it was a mental problem that saw the team grow nervous and fall out of the game.

John McGinn had put the hosts ahead after just ten minutes but an equaliser from Artem Dzyuba came after sustained pressure from Russia.

A whirlwind start from the visitors after the break saw them create chances and Stephen O'Donnell scored an own goal under pressure from Yuri Zhirkov.

Clarke said that his side had shown the right attitude to get their noses in front then became inexplicably unsettled and invited the opposition back into the game.

"It was ultimately disappointing," he said. "I felt we had prepared well for the game and I think the start of the game shows you that we probably had.

"We got on top and got ourselves in front and then, for reasons I've yet to determine, we stepped off the game. We allowed Russia to dominate us and impose their style of play which is ultimately disappointing.

"It's something that we have to address and I think the biggest disappointment is that we gave the ball away quite cheaply. We seemed to become very nervous after we took the lead for some reason. 

"Whether we thought we had to sit back and defend and see the game out, I don't know. Too many possession losses, too nervous on the ball and not enough threat going forward after the goal."

Clarke said he thought his side were going to be able to sustain the pressure and get back on top before the second goal but lamented the team defending that gave Russia their lead. And he admitted there was a lack of genuine punch up front with only a Charlie Mulgrew free kick worrying Russia in the closing stages.

"Russia started the second half better than we did, that's for sure, and put us on the back foot again," he said. "I thought we had weathered the storm and then lost possession and lost the second goal. 

"A lot of players were out of position, getting caught on the halfway line. That was a really poor goal to lose.

"Towards the end we huffed and puffed a little bit but didn't really look like scoring, Charlie's effort excepted."

It was put to the manager that Scotland didn't have the quality in their side to properly test the bigger sides but he said that wasn't an issue and he would be looking to identify the problems before Scotland face Belgium on Monday in a game he says he needs to take something from if qualification hopes are to continue.

 "If you look at the start of the game, we have good players," he said. "Why we allowed that game to drift away from us, whether it's a mental thing or a quality thing, we will need to assess."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.