Scotland to make several changes for clash against Belgium

Ryan Christie and Kenny McLean could start for the Dark Blues after the 2-1 defeat to Russia.

Steve Clarke: The manager is set to make several changes.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has signalled he will make several changes for Monday's Euro 2020 qualifier against Belgium - but Steven Naismith will not be among those drafted in.

Clarke is set to shake up his team following Friday's defeat by Russia and has previously hinted that Ryan Christie and Kenny McLean could start after making a good impression off the bench.

The national team boss said: "With two games coming in such a short space of time against high-quality opposition, there are players in the squad who will get a chance to play."

Manager: Scotland lost to Russia on Friday.

But Hearts forward Naismith is unlikely to feature after being troubled by a hamstring problem.

"I'm probably not going to put Steven in," Clarke said.

"He is OK but I don't think it would be fair to put him back in at this moment in time."