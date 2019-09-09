Christie starts for Scotland as Clarke makes changes

The head coach has made four changes to his team as they prepare to face Belgium.

Ryan Christie has been brought back into the Scotland side. SNS Group

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has made four changes to his side for the match against Belgium, with Ryan Christie among the players starting against the top-ranked team in the world.

Clarke has admitted that Scotland have to take something from the game at Hampden if their faint hopes of qualifying for Euro 2020 from the group are to remain.

After a 2-1 home defeat to Russia on Friday, the manager has freshened up his side in the hopes of containing a star-studded Belgian side.

Christie comes into the side along with Matt Phillips, Robert Snodgrass and Kenny McLean. John McGinn, Ryan Fraser, James Forrest and Oli McBurnie all drop out of the starting XI.

David Marshall starts in goal with the back four of Andy Robertson, Charlie Mulgrew, Liam Cooper and Stephen O'Donnell remaining intact.

Scott McTominay, Christie, Callum McGregor, Snodgrass and McLean form a midfield five.

Phillips will operate as the lone striker.