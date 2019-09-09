Scotland 0-4 Belgium: Visitors cruise to victory at Hampden

The world's top-ranked side showed their class to continue their 100% record in Group I.

Belgium outclassed Scotland in their Euro 2020 qualifier. SNS Group

Scotland endured a tough night at Hampden as Belgium beat the national team 4-0 in their Euro 2020 qualifier.

Head coach Steve Clarke had said that Scotland needed a positive result to keep alive their slim hopes of automatic qualification but it proved to be an impossible task as the visitors showed why they have risen to the top of the world ranking.

It took just nine minutes for Belgium to open the scoring. Scotland had a free kick in a dangerous area but a swift counter-attack put Kevin de Bruyne clear and he slid the ball for Romelu Lukaku to place a shot beyond David Marshall.

De Bruyne turned provider again when he whipped in a low cross that Thomas Vermaelen pounced on, hitting a finish high into the net. And the Manchester City midfielder made it a hat-trick of assists when his corner was powered in off the bar by Toby Aldeweireld.

The second half saw Scotland put in a more composed performance, while Belgium were content to hold possession and wait for openings.

A final goal eight minutes form time saw De Bruyne round off a star turn with a crisp curling finish.