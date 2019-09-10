Martinez believes Clarke is 'working miracles' with Scotland

The Belgium manager says he can already see improvements in the team since June.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6084769687001-roberto-martinez.jpg" />

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has backed Steve Clarke, saying the Scotland boss is on the right track despite suffering three defeats in his first four games in charge.

Martinez saw his side cruise to a 4-0 victory at Hampden on Monday, effectively ending Scotland's hopes of automatic qualification for Euro 2020.

But the manager, whose wife is Scottish, says he can already see signs of positive change since Clarke succeeded Alex McLeish as head coach earlier this year.

He said: "I know it's frustrating, I'm half Scottish and everyone knows how passionate we are.

"But international football is about having a long-term plan. This group of players have got the talent and desire to play for Scotland.

"They are starting to develop into a team and it's very clear what they are trying to do. I think Steve Clarke is working miracles.

"The manner in which they have changed tactically in the last three or four months, it's very clear to see positive signs. "

Clarke insisted last week that Scotland's players were of sufficient quality to be reaching major finals and Martinez echoed that by pointing out the number of players now impressing at clubs in England.

"Six players starting now in the Premier League in England," he said. "Three of those in the top six teams. It's so hard to get in the squad of a top six team in England.

"This is a long-term plan for Scottish football and I think it's bright if everyone can have a long-term vision and be patient along the way."





