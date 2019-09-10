Christie inspired by De Bruyne after Hampden masterclass

The Celtic midfielder says he aspires to reach the level of the Belgian superstar.

De bruyne was instrumental in Belgium's win over Scotland. SNS Group

Ryan Christie watched Kevin de Bruyne pick Scotland apart at Hampden and said the Manchester City attacker is the type of player he aspires to be.

De Bruyne created Belgium's first three goals in the Euro 2020 qualifier and scored the fourth in his side's 4-0 win as the Red Devils continued their impressive run of form.

Christie admitted he and his Scotland teammates struggled against the world's number one side but said he took inspiration from watching the key man.

"He is a class act," the Celtic midfielder said. "These are the kind of players that I aspire to. He is in a similar position to me.

"The positions he picks up and the way he hurts teams and his finishing as well.

"The ball in for their second goal was frightening and his finish for the fourth is pretty impressive as well.

"It is good for me. I want to test myself against the best teams in the world so it is a learning experience for me so hopefully I learn from it and move on."

The loss effectively ended Scotland's chances of winning automatic qualification for next summer's finals but the national team still have a second chance via the play-off place secured in the Nations League.

'We have four games left in the group to finish as high as we can and take that into the play-off.' Ryan Christie

Head coach Steve Clarke said all efforts will be made to build momentum for those matches and Christie said that despite back-to-back losses, progress was being made.

"Going into it (the campaign) we had the play-offs as a fall-back, we didn't want to have to use it but it looks like we're going to have to if we're going to make it there," he said.

"Obviously they were two very disappointing results but even after that, we still feel close as a group.

"We have taken more of the manager's ideas on board.

"I know it sounds daft getting beat 4-0 at home but I think there are a few positives we can take from that.

"It is the minor things that cost you at this level in football, especially against a team like Belgium.

"They scored in their first counter attack. It is so tough to nullify and the quality they have when they go forward is outstanding.

"That is the level we are trying to get to.

"We have four games left in the group to finish as high as we can and take that into the play-off."