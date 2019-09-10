  • STV
Moritz Bauer surprised by Jordan Jones apology over derby foul

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj

The new Celtic signing says there are no hard feelings over Jones' red card tackle.

Bauer made his Celtic debut in the win over Rangers.
Bauer made his Celtic debut in the win over Rangers. SNS Group

Celtic's Moritz Bauer has said he was surprised Rangers winger Jordan Jones called him to apologise for the tackle that saw the forward sent off in the Old Firm derby at Ibrox.

Bauer had made his Celtic debut as a substitute as his side won 2-0 at Ibrox but was caught by a reckless challenge from Jones in the final minutes of the derby.

Bobby Madden dismissed the Northern Ireland international and it later transpired Jones had also injured himself in the process.

Though acknowledging that he was on the receiving end of a badly-timed tackle, Bauer sought to play the incident down and said he was surprised to get a call from Jones to apologise and check if he had been hurt.

He said: "I didn't feel it that bad on the pitch, I just felt 'right, that was a foul' and when I saw the red card I was a bit surprised. But when I saw it on the TV it was a bad tackle.

"At the end of the game I think there was a bit of frustration and I didn't feel like it was a personal attack. It's a badly timed tackle and luckily I didn't injure myself.

"Unfortunately he caught himself a bit but I didn't feel it that bad. The day after we spoke as well, which I really appreciated so I think we can take it off the table and start to look forward now.

'Big compliment to him, it's very fair play. He asked how I felt and if he had caught me badly and he apologised.'
Moritz Bauer

"There are no bad feelings at all. We know that as a player you sometimes can get dramatic or emotional on the pitch. I didn't feel like he tried to injure me or anything, it was just frustration.

"These things can happen and obviously I wish no-one got injured but unfortunately he caught himself a bit. Nothing bad happened and it's part of the derby.

"Because I didn't injure myself or anything I didn't expect a call but it was a very positive surprise. Big compliment to him, it's very fair play. He asked how I felt and if he had caught me badly and he apologised.

"We spoke and we're all good so no bad feelings at all."

Despite that introduction to life in Glasgow, the on-loan Stoke player said that he's thoroughly enjoying life at a new club.

"I couldn't have chosen a better start to being here," he said. "It's a great atmosphere and the two big games so far we've qualified for Europe and won the first derby of the season. It couldn't be any better.

"I was really ready for it because I felt we had an amazing team effort and good connection between the players even though many were new. It was the first derby for many players and the atmosphere we created with all the staff, all the people around Celtic I really enjoyed."

The defender produced one eye-catching moment on his debut when he took a remarkable long throw-in and he explained it was a skill he developed earlier in the year and could put to use more often at Celtic.

"It's a gift from my old under-18s coach," he said. "There I got converted to a right-back and he felt the wing-backs or full-backs should have a long throw because in our own half we can get out of pressure if we have a striker with size, like we obviously have.

"Everyone made jokes that I come from Stoke where there was a guy who was world famous for his throw, Rory Delap. Even in the opposite half it can be a weapon if you have the striker or the defenders coming up and you can put the ball into the box.

"Here in Scotland everyone is a golfer so I would say it's more about the technique than the power with the throw-ins as well."

